BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — There was a heavy police presence in Beloit on Wednesday night.

The Beloit Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of Copeland and Prairie Avenues for a few hours due to an ongoing investigation, which lead to a heavy police presence in the area.

It is not yet known what the police were investigating. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News for updates.

This story is developing…