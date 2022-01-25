Help the election process by becoming a Winnebago County election judge

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 2022 election is more than 10 months away, but polling place workers are needed now.

Winnebago County is looking for election judges. Those individuals will be paid on election day as well as during a training session this spring. Responsibilities include setting up booths, gathering supplies and helping voters with disabilities, as well as closing polls at the end of the day.

Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow said that becoming an election judge is a rewarding experience.

“So many people have been retiring, they’ve left the workplace, this is a great way to become a part of the process, do your civic duty. I know, I was an election judge before I ran for clerk,” Gummow said. “It is a long day, I admit that, but at the end of the day you are so satisfied that you’ve done your part to be a part of the process.”

Those interested in becoming an election judge can fill out an application here.