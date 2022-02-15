BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — District 100 launched their open house for the “Practical Assessment Exploration System,” aka the PAES Lab Program.

It is an employability skills training lab that helps students with disabilities to better see what their strengths and passions are in the workforce. Parents said that they are excited for the opportunity and hope that by being exposed to different jobs, their students will be able to find their niche.

“I’m pretty sure as she goes along with the program she’ll find something that she really likes and enjoys,” said Luz Ruiz, a PAES Lab parent.

Ruiz’s daughter Yoselin is a PAES Lab student. The program is designed to help students develop work and life skills.

“Because she gets to do it on her own, she gets to see the progress that she is going to be making,” Ruiz said. “At first she might not make it correctly, but then after several tries she’ll do better.”

The lab is used to assess a student’s abilities while they are given a chance to try out a wide range of different jobs.

“There is a lot of measurements, there is a lot of math, science stuff through cooking, but it’s different, more user friendly way,” Kim Ramsby, special education supervisor for District 100. “I’m not giving you a worksheet asking you to measure things, but I might have you cut fabric, have you cut wood. You’re still measuring, you’re still using math, you’re just not recognizing it as math as your doing it.”

Ramsby said that students can take part in the program from high school through their 22nd birthday. The idea is that every student is able to contribute either through paid jobs, internships or volunteer work.

“This is a safe haven where we work towards independence,” Ramsby said. “Embracing the mistakes, embracing the failure to move forward towards progress.”

Ruiz said that her daughter wants to go to college and be a teacher just like the ones helping her in the program.

“It’s going to give her a feel of accomplishment when she is finished and does it correctly,” Ruiz said.

Ramsby hopes that students will get the chance to work at real world businesses to add to their resumes in the future. More information on the program can be found on Talent Assessment’s website.