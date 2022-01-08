Helping get Rockford’s kids’ futures on the right track

Some kids lose their focus when tasks seem overwhelming. Help your child break that mountainous assignment into small chunks and allow them to take breaks in between sections. Praise them for meeting their goals.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An organization aimed at bettering youth’s lives in the “Forest City” opened their doors for the community on Saturday to learn more about their programs.

Comprehensive Community Solutions held their open house on Saturday afternoon. Their goal was to give opportunities for kids to get their future on the right track. Saturday’s organizers wanted to bring awareness to their programs, like Youth Build Rockford, Rock for Work and more.

All of the opportunities help younger generations build towards a successful future.

“These programs are free, but they’re aimed to help youth develop,” said Claudia Consuelos, Programs Manager at Comprehensive Community Solutions. “They focus on workforce development, but they also focus on youth development in general.”

More information about Comprehensive Community Solutions can be found on their website.