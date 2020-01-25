Helping get the city’s most vulnerable enrolled in school

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Home, school…back home, it’s a pattern most kids are familiar with, but for some home can create uncertainty and stress.

Families In Transition is a program that helps kids who are homeless enroll in Rockford Public Schools. Elmer Rice is the student coordinator.

“As of last school year we identified about 2,800 students who we identified to be in a homeless situation or a transitional living situation,” Rice said. “The numbers are going up.”

The goal is to identify those young people so that they still can get an education.

“Once we identify that they do qualify or eligible for services through our program then we assist the parents to get the kids enrolled in school,” he explained. “Our main focus is to get students enrolled in school without proper documentation.”

Rice says RPS tries to give the students a sense of stability.

“We try to normalize things and make the educational process just as normal as kids who are not in a homeless situation,” Rice said.

Next week, the City of Rockford and the Rock River Homeless Coalition will begin their annual Youth Homeless “Point In Time” count. The count is done online.

“We do the electronic survey because youth are more apt to reach out to you electronically rather than face-to-face,” said Homeless Program Coordinator, Angie Walker. “We want to make sure that we know of everybody who’s homeless that we can account for them and we can start to move them towards housing.”

She says young people are the hardest to find.

“By doing it this way we are able to make contact with those young people who need help so that maybe they don’t end up on the streets later,” Walker said.

While that count happens Rice is encouraging families to reach out.

“When they have that support and they know they can attend school and they have a right to free and public education, and there are no barriers to their education,” he said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

