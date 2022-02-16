LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park and Machesney Park are connecting business owners with local elected officials to help their companies succeed.

The Parks Chamber of Commerce created “The Legislative Events Series.” Leaders will present what is going on in the community and across the state for the next nine months, which can help business owners thrive in the Rockford region.

“Over the past two years we’ve learned that, now more than ever, the voice of business needs to be heard,” said Tonya Lamia, executive director of The Parks Chamber of Commerce.

Lamia wants to put business owners in the same room as elected officials.

“We created this series at The Parks Chamber because we started working more closely with those government and elected leaders,” Lamia said. “Taking the concerns of the business community to them, one on one, one at a time and over the last two years it kind of hit us why don’t we put everyone in a room.”

Mike Dunn, executive director of The Chicago Rockford International Airport, spoke to business owners on Wednesday night.

“The number one thing for me is awareness. I want business people and elected officials to be aware of all the activity and the work that our board has put forth to make our airport what it is,” Dunn said. “We view the airport as the leading economic development engine in Northern Illinois.”

Lamia said the goal is for the elected officials to understand their role in supporting the business community.

“We just created this opportunity to create that direct connection so the community can here directly from those leaders, updates of current initiatives, recent successes, where are you going, what are your priorities,” Lamia said. “That’s really why we created this event series.”

Organizers said that they record the events and upload the videos to their website for those that could not make it in person.