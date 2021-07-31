Helping veterans have a healthy smile is what one local group fundraises for

ROCKFORD, Ill. WTVO — A local and national group’s goal is to help veterans smile and keep their dental health on track fundraises in the Forest City on Saturday.

Multiple veteran organizations helped fundraise for the Veterans Smile Program at Don Carter Lanes.

Bikes were on display during the fundraiser.

The goal of the non-profit is to provide funding for veterans to get dental care.

Organizers tell Eyewitness News the VA doesn’t provide dental care for a majority of veterans, that’s when the Veterans Smile Program steps in.

“When you have veterans dying from staff infections that are preventable that stem from their mouth and infections to the gum we’ve got to do something as people, as a nation, to help our veterans,” explained the President and Founder of Veterans Smile Program, Patricia DeVore.