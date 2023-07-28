ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In just over a month, students will return to the classroom and that means parents are shopping for the best deals on school supplies.

“I might do four or five different stores,” said parent Dana Bratton. “Target, Walmart.”

Bratton wasn’t alone as he went out on the hunt for school supply deals on Friday.

“Supplies, especially elementary with all the cleaning and wipes and everything. High school is so much easier. It’s basically pens, some notebooks, and Chromebooks,” said Karla Peterson.

We canvassed local stores, such as Walmart, Target, Meijer, and Office Depot, looking for the cheapest prices on classroom items.

Walmart had the best deal on a standard 24-pack of No. 2 pencils, selling for 97 cents.

The store also had the best price on a 10-pack of Bic pens, coming in at $1.27.

Most stores have a set price of 50 cents for a box of Crayons.

Single subject notebooks are cheapest at Mejier, retailing for 35 cents.

Scissors go for $1 at Meijer or Office Depot.

Elmer’s Glue rang up at most stores at 50 cents a bottle.

A pencil box could be found for just under $1 at most stores, with Walmart’s 97 cents being the most affordable.

A standard 12-inch ruler retailed for about 49 cents at Meijer.

Last year, Gov. JB Pritzker lowered the state sales tax on supplies, clothing, and shoes by 5% for 10 days in August 2022.

However, the sales tax holiday was only approved for 2022 and will not be returning in 2023, according to an Illinois Department of Revenue spokesperson.

Illinois’ 6.25% sales tax was temporarily reduced to 1.25% on school supplies beginning August 1st, 2022, through August 14th, 2022, in an effort to give families relief from rising inflation and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the state also suspended the 1% sales tax on groceries and froze the motor vehicle tax in a further effort to provide relief to Illinois residents.

Those came to an end on July 1st, 2023.