ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford will host its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29th.

Some streets will close at 8 a.m., ahead of the parade, which begins at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at 7th Street and 6th Avenue, then head north to E. State Street, across the E. State Street Bridge to Wyman, ending at Beattie Park.

North Wyman Street, between Mulberry and Jefferson, will remain closed during the Memorial Day program, which starts at 10 a.m.

The program will include a rose ceremony and the playing of taps.

Memorial Day serves as a day of remembrance for those who died while serving in the U.S. military.

The holiday stems from the American Civil War, which killed more than 600,000 service members — both Union and Confederate — between 1861 and 1865.

It was originally called Decoration Day and was recognized as an official government holiday, and moved to the last Monday in May, in 1971.