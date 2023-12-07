SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed more than 150 laws that go into effect next year, many on January 1st, 2024.

One of the new laws will allow noncitizens to become police officers.

Another will give legal recourse to victims of “deepfake” pornography.

And another requires all residents who own any of 170 “assault-style weapons” banned under law to register them with the state police.

Here is a list of some of the laws going into effect in 2024:

You can find a full list here.