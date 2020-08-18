Here’s what to expect when AMC Theatres reopen on Thursday

(WGN) — AMC Theatres, the nation’s largest movie theater chain, will reopen its doors to U.S. moviegoers for the first time in more than five months on Thursday.

The theater chain is celebrating its reopening with a throwback to the year it all started by offering “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices,” and giving moviegoers an opportunity to enjoy the big screen at 1920 prices. For one-day only, on August 20, all tickets at AMC will be priced at 15 cents.

The chain said that it expects to open more than 100 cinemas — or about a sixth of its nationwide locations. Rockford’s AMC Showplace 16 is set to open on Thursday, while Machesney Park’s Showplace 14 will follow suit on August 27th.

The theaters will be showing five new movies Thursday, including the new Russell Crowe film, “Unhinged.”

AMC will only be operating at 30% seating capacity, with every other row of seats blocks out and spaces for social distancing from other moviegoes.

According to the theater chain, every auditorium with be cleaned between each showtime, including electrostatic spray cleaning, wipes and sanitizers will be found throughout the theaters.

All moviegoers will be required to wear a mask, except while eating and drinking.

Ticket purchasing and concessions will be done, contactless, when possible.

To see which theaters are open, go to AMCTheatres.com.

