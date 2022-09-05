ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois residents could receive up to $600 in income and property tax rebates this month.

Illinois will begin sending out income and property tax rebate checks to qualifying residents starting September 12th.

The rebates are part of the Illinois Family Relief Plan which Gov. Pritzker signed in April.

Single people who earn less than $200,000 a year will receive a one-time income tax rebate payment of $50. Joint filers who earn less than $400,000 will receive a $100 check. Residents with dependents will receive up to $100 per dependent, with a maximum of three.

To qualify, an individual must have been a resident of Illinois in 2021 and have filed their taxes.

Homeowners will receive a property tax rebate payment of up to $300, if property taxes were paid in 2021 and the owner’s adjusted gross income is less than $250,000, or $500,000 for those filing jointly.

The payments will be made using the method used for your original tax refund, either check or direct deposit.

Illinois Comptroller Susanna Mendoza said the distribution of the checks will begin September 12th and could take up to 8 weeks.