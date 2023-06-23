ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — What chili is to winter, the hot dog is to summer. Hot dogs will be forever linked with baseball and American culture. With that in mind, we wondered: who has the best hot dog in the Rockford area?
To find out, we turned to Yelp.
- Luichi’s Hot Dogs, 603 Montague Street, Rockford. “The hot dogs at this location would be competitive in any locale, but greatly exceeds the offerings in Rockford. If you haven’t been by to see first hand, you have done yourself a disservice. The quality is superb and consistent. This is as good as it gets in town,” said Zachary H. from Rockton.
- Dave’s Hot Dog Stand, downtown Rockford. “Gene sells hot dogs made with your favorite toppings, plus burgers/cheeseburgers, a special sandwich of the day (such as a pork chop sandwich), potato chips (including the Rockford classic Mrs. Fisher’s potato chips), Pepsi products by the bottle, freshly popped popcorn, canoli, cookies, and (for people like me who do not eat meat) a veggie sandwich,” said Jon W.
- Portillo’s Rockford, 6090 E. State Street, Rockford. “Walked in to eat and the place was super cute and nostalgic. Love their house dogs. Great flavor, fresh, and hot. Plus, their customer service was on point,” said Brittany C.
- Dog World, 1164 Madison Road, Beloit. “Delicious! So many dog choices we will have to go back to keep working our way down the list. My friend had the chili-cheese dog and the chili-cheese fries and said both were delish,” said Cheryl D.
- Buddy’s Burgers, 6551 E. Riverside Blvd, Rockford. “Easy to miss when driving by, but glad we found this place. It’s now our go-to lunch place whenever we’re in town for a dispensary trip,” said Kristina K. from Dixon.
- Tom & Jerry’s, 5446 E. State Street, Rockford. “I was pleasantly surprised by the food,” said Bill B, of Huntsville, Alabama.
- Alize’s Grill, 479 N. Springfield Avenue, Rockford. “I am from Chicago, I didn’t think I would find a good gyro or hot dog place out here. But this place had it all,” said Colette C. from Chicago.
- Vince’s Hot Dogs & More, 132 W Grand Avenue, Beloit. “Came in today for a hotdogs and could not be more happy great prices great quality and service could not be better,” said Maurice S. of Wisconsin, Wisconsin.
- Sam’s Drive-In, 705 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron. “Came here because we looked online for a great drive-in to make a pit stop at on our way from Chicago to Galena. From the homemade root beer, to the decor, to the service, food, and old school cars, this will probably be a permanent pit stop for us now on our drive in to Eagle Ridge,” said Lesia W. of Orland Park.
- Beef-A-Roo, 3401 S. Alpine Road, Rockford. “Beef-A-Roo is a Rockford original and you wont find it anywhere else. It’s like if Culvers and Arby’s had a baby and that baby went on to be much smarter than it’s parents,” said Dan N. of Madison, Wisconsin.