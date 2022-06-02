DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — Mark Dallas, the former school resource officer who shot a gunman at Dixon High School in 2018, has criticized the police response to the Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting.

Officer Dallas is credited with preventing a mass shooting at Dixon High School on May 16, 2018 after shooting and stopping 19-year-old Matthew Milby, who fired several shots in the school gymnasium during a senior graduation practice.

Three seconds is all it took for Dallas to confront Milby.

“As he turned and started shooting at me, I returned fire and struck him twice and I was able to take him into custody there, soon after. Our whole incident was done in a minute and 20 seconds from start to finish,” Dallas said.

An outpouring of public support for Officer Dallas’ actions trended on social media following reports of the shooting.

Dallas, was awarded the ‘Police Officer of the Year’ award by the International Association of Chiefs of Police at a ceremony in Orlando, Florida in October, and was honored by former President Trump.

On May 24th, 2022, a gunman was inside a fourth-grade classroom with children for 77 minutes, prompting parents to question the police response. Arriving officers took fire from the shooter, and the police chief changed the strategy from an active shooter response to that of a hostage situation.

Nineteen children and two teachers were killed.

“In any active shooter situation, speed’s the key,” Dallas said. “There’s no way you would keep me in a hallway when that was happening.”

Dallas said his training taught him that, if he hesitated, or failed to act “I think we would have had, probably, one of the mass-casualty shootings.”

Four years after the shooting, Milby has been found fit to stand trial, which is scheduled to take place in July 2022.