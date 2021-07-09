Heroin, cocaine found in Belvidere SWAT raid

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Belvidere residents and a man from Elgin were arrested Thursday in a drug raid on a home in Belvidere.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, the SWAT team and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents raided a home in the 2600 block of East 6th Street and found over 300 grams of heroin, more than 50 grams of cocaine, 300 grams of cannabis, Oxycodone, and two loaded firearms (one stolen). A vehicle was also seized.

Police charged Michael Haywood, 49, of Belvidere, with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Bianca Tello, 27, was charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, and Unlawful Possession of Cocaine.

Christen Deleslin, 26, of Elgin, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.

All three were booked into the Boone County Jail.