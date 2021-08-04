High and low vaccination rates in Stateline long-term care facilities

FILE – In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site setup in Philadelphia. U.S. health officials say Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine may pose a “small possible risk” of a potentially dangerous neurological reaction. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday, July 12 that it has received reports of 100 people who got the shot developing an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Health Department has released data showing the COVID-19 vaccination rates at long-term care facilities in the state. The data is for both employees and residents.

“To help keep long-term care residents as safe and healthy as possible, we want to make sure residents and their loved ones know the vaccination rates where they reside so they can make the best decision on where to live, and also advocate for increased vaccination rates,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Some of our most vulnerable residents live in long-term care facilities and in order to better protect them, COVID-19 vaccination rates in many facilities, especially among staff, need to increase. The vaccine is the primary way to get to the other side of this pandemic. We need to continue to reduce spread of the virus by wearing a mask and getting as many residents and staff vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The data as of July 18, shows two facilities in the Rockford region have 100% vaccination rates for residents. They are Willows Health Center in Rockford and Heritage Square in Dixon.

There were three facilities reporting resident vaccination rates of less than 70%. They were Ascension Saint Anne Place in Rockford with 55.56%, River Crossing of Rockford at 62.79% and Pearl Pavilion in Freeport at 62.26%. Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center did not report their resident vaccination rate.

A number of facilities reported less than half of their staff vaccinated.

Pearl Pavilion in Freeport at 17.24%, PA Peterson at the Citadel in Rockford at 26.45%, Rock River Health Care in Rockford at 30.19%, Lena Living Center at 35.56%, Generations at Neighbors in Byron at 36.58%, Manor Court of Rochelle at 40%, Amberwood Care Centre in Rockford at 40.6%, Rochelle Rehab & Health Care Center at 41.67%, Medina Nursing Center in Durand at 46.08% and Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport at 46.91%.

Boone County:

Park Place of Belvidere 82.14% Resident Vaccination Rate

Park Place of Belvidere 58.18% Staff Vaccination Rate

Symphony Maples Crest 80.28% Resident Vaccination Rate

Symphony Maples Crest 96.94% Staff Vaccination Rate

Symphony Northwoods 90.67% Resident Vaccination Rate

Symphony Northwoods 56.98% Staff Vaccination Rate

Lee County:

Dixon Rehab & HCC 95.65% Resident Vaccination Rate

Dixon Rehab & HCC 65.52% Staff Vaccination Rate

Franklin Grove Living and Rehab 84.47% Resident Vaccination Rate

Franklin Grove Living and Rehab 91.77% Staff Vaccination Rate

Heritage Square 100% Resident Vaccination Rate

Heritage Square 71% Staff Vaccination Rate

Ogle County:

Generations at Neighbors 83.15% Resident Vaccination Rate

Generations at Neighbors 36.58% Staff Vaccination Rate

Manor Court of Rochelle 88.89% Resident Vaccination Rate

Manor Court of Rochelle 40% Staff Vaccination Rate

Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center N/A Resident Vaccination Rate

Oregon Living and Rehabilitation Center 75.71 Staff Vaccination Rate

Pinecrest Manor 98% Resident Vaccination Rate

Pinecrest Manor 85.48% Staff Vaccination Rate

Polo Rehabilitation & HCC 90.32% Resident Vaccination Rate

Polo Rehabilitation & HCC 88.1% Staff Vaccination Rate

Rochelle Gardens Care Center 88.37% Resident Vaccination Rate

Rochelle Gardens Care Center 71.05% Staff Vaccination Rate

Rochelle Rehab & Health Care Center 95.83% Resident Vaccination Rate

Rochelle Rehab & Health Care Center 41.67% Staff Vaccination Rate

Stephenson County:

Ascension Saint Joseph Village 76.74% Resident Vaccination Rate

Ascension Saint Joseph Village 57.34% Staff Vaccination Rate

Lena Living Center 89.23% Resident Vaccination Rate

Lena Living Center 35.56% Staff Vaccination Rate

Manor Court of Freeport 89.74% Resident Vaccination Rate

Manor Court of Freeport 53.18% Staff Vaccination Rate

Pearl Pavilion 62.26% Resident Vaccination Rate

Pearl Pavilion 17.24% Staff Vaccination Rate

Stephenson Nursing Center 82.93% Resident Vaccination Rate

Stephenson Nursing Center 46.91% Staff Vaccination Rate

Winnebago County:

Winnebago Top Resident Vaccination Rate

Willows Health Center – 100%

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center – 94.27%

River Bluff Nursing Home – 90%

Medina Nursing Center – 88.14%

Amberwood Care Centre – 86.47%

Winnebago Bottom Resident Vaccination Rate

Ascension Saint Anne Place – 55.56%

River Crossing of Rockford – 62.79%

No other facilities with less than 70% vaccination rate

Winnebago Top Staff Vaccination Rate

Fairhaven Christian Retirement Center – 78.7%

River Bluffs Nursing Home – 66.33%

East Bank Center – 63.33%

Willows Health Center – 63.54%

Alpine Fireside Health – 62.71%

Winnebago Bottom Staff Vaccination Rate

PA Peterson at the Citadel – 26.45%

Rock River Health Care – 30.19%

Amberwood Care Centre – 40.6%

Medina Nursing Center – 46.08%

No other facilities at less than 50% vaccination rate

You can find all of the Statewide Data HERE.