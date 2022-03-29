ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The stateline is feeling pain at the pump, whether it is individual drivers or local organizations.

Two local companies, where driving is required for the type of work they do, said that they are managing the high costs because they have people in the community relying on them.

“We’d estimate we have 1,100 to 1,200, so we are driving around a lot,” said Zach Satterlee, fund development and marketing director at ‘Lifescape.’

“Lifescape” delivers fresh, hot meals to seniors right to their doorstep, five days a week. Satterlee said that they have seen a rise in demand, especially during the pandemic. As the number of COVID-19 cases goes down, the price of gas is going up.

Satterlee said that they have had to get strategic with how they set up the delivery routes with record high gas prices.

“We are structuring the system so we are putting them in a way that we are making as less and logical stops as possible, and that enables us to spend the least amount of gas as possible,” he said.

The Rockford Mass Transit District pays a fixed rate for fuel. However, marketing and communications manager Lisa Brown said that more people are using public transportation right now.

“We lost quite a bit of ridership during the pandemic, which is understandable. We were seeing people slowly, but surely come back, but now with those gas prices, we are seeing numbers go up incrementally,” Brown said. “It is definitely attributable to the gas prices, and that’s not necessarily a good thing, but we are here for people who cannot afford to maintain their cars or put gas in their cars.”

Satterlee agreed, and said that they still have a job to do.

“It’s something we are always prepared to deal with in order to be responsibly taking care of the seniors in our community,” Satterlee said. “We need to budget for the rise and fall of gas prices.”

Satterlee said that donations help with unforeseen expenses like this.