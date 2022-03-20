ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With record high gas prices, some are turning to alternative options, like bicycles.

The nicer weather makes biking a feasible option to get around, but one local man hopes that there will be some kind of resolution at the pump soon.

“Unless you walk, you gotta put gas in your vehicle,” said Rockford resident Joe Gonzales.

With gas price the highest they have been in a decade, drivers like Gonzales feel defeated, saying that there is not much to do if gas is a necessity.

“You have certain things that you have to have, gas is one of them, and food,” Gonzales said. “At the end of the week when money is running short, it’s either gas or food.”

Gozales admitted that filling up lately is taking a big chunk out of his families budget.

“For both cars it’s probably like $100, $60 apiece. It’s like every 3 days, we’re mobile,” Gonzales said. “It’s summertime, so everybody wants to be out.”

As the temperature heats up, some people have found another way to get around; bikes. Sam Abruzzo owns the “Bicycle Connection,” 440 N Main St., He has seen an uptick in customers coming in, trying to escape the rising gas prices.

“Not as busy as it was in back in 2020, but busier than it was in the past for sure,” Abruzzo said.

A recent survey from AAA found that 59% of Americans said that they will make changes to their driving habits because of the price of gas, which Abruzzo believes many locals will do.

“I don’t drive much,” Abruzzo said. “If I go anywhere, it’s on my motorcycle or bicycle.”