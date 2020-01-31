High ranking Rockford Police officials celebrate retirement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Several high ranking officials in the Rockford Police Department are moving on.

A ceremony was held Thursday for four people, including Deputy Chief John Pozzi and Assistant Deputy Chief Andre Brass, who are now officially retired from law enforcement.

The event also honored officers getting promotions within the department.

Family, friends and fellow officers were all on hand to celebrate.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea explained the importance of promotions, which he says helps maintain stability within the department.

“It’s great to have people you can rely on and you can trust,” O’Shea said. “You know people who make good decisions and that’s right here at the Rockford Police Department. People make good decisions. They’re here for the community which just supports the whole mission of the Chief of Police.”

In total, eight officers were promoted.

