High school football players find challenge in adjusting to new COVID-19 protocols

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — High school athletes have rolled with the punches during the coronavirus pandemic, from season schedule changes to new safety guidelines.

While players are excited to be back on the field, there are some changes now that they’ll have to get used to.

Teams will play six games instead of the usual nine. The Illinois High School Association mandated that players must wear masks under their helmets at all times.

Normally, mouth guards can be attached to the helmet so officials can see football players using them, but Boylan’s senior lineman Cameron Riemer says wearing the mouth guard under the mask can be challenging.

“I’d say I play about all the offensive snaps, so I don’t get many defensive reps, but still, just the offensive snaps I’m getting tired quicker than I normally would,” said Riemer. “Most definitely like, if we’re doing a reach play, as a lineman, I gotta’ run outside. It’s a lot harder to breathe.”

Riemer isn’t the only one who has to compensate while wearing a mask under his helmet. His teammate, Keith Wald, is playing football for his second year. While he’s still learning the defensive schemes, being a strong safety means he’s the last line of defense.

Wald says he finds himself needing a break more often than usual.

“I think we do sub a little bit more, now that we have the masks. Obviously, having something over your face is going to restrict your breathing and make you a little bit more tired. So, I do feel like we sub a little bit more,” he said.

Wald is considering playing football in college. He said he plans to train in the off-season a little differently, in case the new rules are still in place next season.

“I’d still keep training with the mask on because if we’re gonna’ keep going like this for, let’s say, another year or so, we have to just keep getting used to the masks and maybe look at different types of sports masks,” he said.

Boylan’s varsity coach says while some kids may be frustrated wearing masks under their helmets, players understand the importance.

Boylan takes on Belvidere North at home Saturday night at 7:15 p.m.