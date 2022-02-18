ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College hosted some of the best and brightest from local high schools Friday as part of the 2022 Academic Challenge.

Students from Auburn, Byron, Durand, Hononegah, Pecatonica, Stillman Valley and Winnebago took part in exams covering everything from Chemistry to English.

Rock Valley Chemistry Professor Bill Lipton says it’s exciting to see the caliber of students being produced in the Stateline.

“We get a good chance to introduce them to Rock Valley College, as well as, perhaps, their next level of education and it’s amazing to see the education that they’ve been given in the local area high schools,” Lipton said. “These are great kids and they all score well”

Winners of the challenge will advance to sectionals at Northern Illinois University.