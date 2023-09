BARTLETT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two high school students killed in a Thursday morning crash in the Chicago suburb of Bartlett have been identified.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday morning and involved a Honda Civic and Mack semi-tractor trailer.

17-year-old Kamorra Campbell and 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry were killed in the crash.

Two other females who were inside the Civic, including the driver, were transported to a nearby hospital.