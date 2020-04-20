High school students miss end-of-year traditions due to COVID-19

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — High school seniors in Illinois will have to wait to celebrate end-of-school events like prom, graduation and yearbook signing until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We deserve our chance to walk the state, because we’ve been working 13 years toward this accomplishment,” said Hononegah senior Emily Ross.

Ross knew school would be canceled, she said, but she didn’t realize how much it would hurt.

“They don’t have those normal rites of passage that some of them have been looking forward to their whole high school career,” said Kevin Polky, executive director of KP Counseling.

Polky says it is an uncertain time for all students, but there are ways he suggests to cope with those emotions.

“For some people, it’s [keeping a journal]. For other people, it can be through an art form,” he said. “I know a lot of times, I need to do some movement. I need to go for a walk. I need to exercise, so that the emotions that are there have energy and they need somewhere to go.”

Schools across the Stateline area are making plans to push back graduation ceremonies to July or August.

“Whatever happens, happens,” Ross said. “At this point, honestly, none of us could have seen this coming, so I’m kind of just rolling with it from now on. I think we all need to remember that this will come out stronger than when we came into this. We’re getting this super unique opportunity to actually change the world.”

Polky agrees, saying, “As historical as this is, how we handle it is also part of history too, and the story we’re going to tell later is the story we’re going to be writing, right now.”

Some Hononegah seniors are asking for a “social distance” graduation after the school suggested the possibility of a virtual ceremony, but officials say no decision has been made yet.

