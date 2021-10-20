High schoolers get look at local industry jobs at Alignment Rockford expo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public High School students got an up close look at how different industries operate on Wednesday at the 10th Annual Alignment Rockford Academy Expo.

The event showcased all the possible jobs high schoolers can pursue when they grow up.

The event was held at Scorescore Two 6800 Riverside Boulevard, Loves Park.

More than 2,100 high school freshmen were in attendance to see 102 businesses and organizations.

Each freshman had an opportunity to get a better understanding of what each job entails, and then they select which “academy” they wish to pursue during their sophomore year.

“This is not about making a lifelong decision. This is just about being able to make an informed selection of what classes you’re going to be taking throughout high school,” said Alignment Rockford volunteer, Earl Wilsey. “And, if you can find something you really like, this will help you figure out what the next steps will be, potentially after high school and beyond.”

Alignment Rockford said it takes more than 400 volunteers to put on the event each year.