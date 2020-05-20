High speed chase from Freeport ends when driver crashes at Winnebago cemetery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A high speed pursuit that started in Freeport ended when the car crashed into a ditch at Winnebago’s Calvary Cemetery. A 32-year-old Chicago man was arrested.

Stephenson County Police say around 4:10 p.m. on Tuesday officers were searching for a maroon Chevrolet Impala with Florida plates. The car was reported to have been involved in an incident at S. State Ave and Winslow Street in Freeport, where one of the three occupants in the vehicle displayed a handgun.

Freeport officers spotted the vehicle and chased it northbound on IL Rte 26.

Stephenson County Deputies picked up the pursuit a few minutes later near Winnesiek Road and continued southbound on US Rte 20 in speeds of over 120 mph, and into the Village of Winnebago, police said.

Officers terminated the chase for safety reasons as they said the vehicle continued driving recklessly through the village.

A short time later, the suspect crashed into a ditch at Calvary Cemetery.

32-year-old Norman Brown, of Chicago, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Fleeing. Brown was wanted for an outstanding warrant in Freeport, according to authorities.

Norman Brown. Photo: Stephenson County Sheriff

Police said they recovered a 9mm pistol near the site where the car crashed.

Two teen boys, aged 16 and 17, were released to family members.

