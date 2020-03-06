High winds cause fire near Byron nuclear plant

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Thursday night, Byron firefighters worked to put out a utility pole fire close to the Byron nuclear power plant.

According to the Byron Fire Protection District, crews were called out to the 4400 block of N. German Church Roach, which is outside the protected area of the Exelon – Byron Generating Station.

There, they found a utility pole on fire. Officials determined the cause to be due to the high winds, and embers were causing a small grass fire south of the pole.

A ComEd lineman arrived 45 minutes later and was able to de-energize the pole, according to authorities. Once the pole was deactivated, firemen were able to put out the fires.

Byron Fire says 100 homes were without power for about 2 hours during the event. No one was injured.

