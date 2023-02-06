ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews.

The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese sourced from milk from a nearby Amish community, with handmade dough and homemade sauce. Lino’s recently opened a carryout location at 8410 E. Riverside.

Capri ranks as #2. Capri is closed temporarily after a devastating fire gutted the restaurant, at 313 E State Street, in October 2022, but the owners are reportedly considering opening a temporary location in the meantime. Capri offers pizza in 7″, 12″, or 14″ sizes.

In third place is Woodfire Brick Oven Pizza, at 408 E. State Street. Woodfire began offering pizzas at Rockford City Market and expanded into a brick-and-mortar location. As the name suggests, the restaurant utilizes a large brick oven to cook their pizzas, which include the Lobster Pizza, in addition to traditional favorites. Just recently, it was announced that the owners would be taking over the Carlyle Brewing Co, in an effort to expand their business.

Chicago chain restaurant Giordano’s ranks as Rockford’s 4th best pizza place. Known for its deep dish and stuffed pizzas, Giordano’s has fended off competition from Lou Malnati’s, another Chicago deep dish pizza restaurant, which opened a carry-out-only location in 2019. Giordano’s has been open at 333 Executive Parkway for over 40 years.

Gerry’s Pizza, at 7403 Argus Drive, places as #5, and offers regular, thin, thick crust, stuffed, and gluten-free crust options. With a location close to nearby hotels, Gerry’s is a hit with out-of-town visitors.

Rounding out the Top 10 are: