FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — In an effort to attract more nurses to the profession, Highland Community College’s Nursing and Allied Health Programs is holding an open house on Tuesday.

Opportunities in the field range from Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Medical Assistant programs to many others, officials said.

Potential students can also tour the new Mildred F. Ferguson Simulation Hospital.

Administrators said the nursing program at Highland has something special for students.

“Something that’s unique about our program as well is we offer clinical opportunities in a wide variety of organizations in the community. So, our students are able to get experiences at multiple locations,” said Dr. Stephanie Eymann, Dean of Nursing.

The open house runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17th.