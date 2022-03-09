FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A local college introduced its newest addition to campus on Wednesday.

It is called the Mildred F. Ferguson Simulation Hospital. The $500,000 educational lab will help future nurses at Highland Community College get a sense of what it is like in a real hospital. Among the tools used to help are mannequins that simulate real-life scenarios.

“We’re all super excited to have these new facilities to be able to practice our nursing skills,” said Olivia Hopkins, a nursing student at Highland.

The new lab on campus replicates a real world hospital emergency room, and nursing students said that it is the perfect way to put their skills to the test.

“Get you into the mindset, mind-frame of what you’re actually going to encounter, and it’s very helpful that having to use your critical thinking skills in here without your instructor and relying on the other nursing students to help you through a situation,” said nursing student Deanna Kraft.

There are three simulated hospital rooms, each with a mannequin for students to practice on. A real-time observation area allows instructors to follow along.

“A safe space for the students to be able to practice new skills, practice new assessments, ask questions, get feedback and then practice again,” said Dr. Stephanie Eymann, dean of Nursing and Allied Health at Highland.

Students utilize all of the same equipment that the will use on the job, according to Eymann.

“Figure out what they need to do to use the equipment, so that when they get to the hospital setting they know where to go, they know what to do, they know how to use the things that they will be using on patient care,” she said.

Nursing students said that this new lab gives them a real edge at the beginning of their healthcare careers.

“Telling someone how to do something verses actually putting them in the scenario to do it is completely different,” Kraft said. “I think this would be very beneficial for the new incoming students to actually be able to practice those skills before they go to clinical.”

“Especially having mannequins like this guy that the instructor is able to control so you’re able to practice and, like, actually able to feel pulses and hear those lung sounds that you wouldn’t hear on a regular mannequin,” Hopkins added.

Highland Community College hopes that investing in the cutting edge technology will attract more nursing students.