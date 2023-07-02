HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Highland Park community members are gathering this week to mark one year since the Fourth of July parade shooting.

The community had a mass Saturday night to honor victims and survivors. The church also dedicated a “Tree of Life” to symbolize the community’s resilience.

The church’s pastor led a group of people from the parade route to the church nearly a year ago, where they sheltered in place for hours as authorities searched for the gunman.

“More than ever, if we want to…be safe and to feel at peace, we need the presence of God,” said Father Hernan Cuevas, pastor at Christ Our Hope Parish.

Seven people were killed and dozens were wounded in the mass shooting. The city will hold a remembrance ceremony on Tuesday morning.