HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Outdoor concert venue Ravinia Festival, located in Highland Park, has canceled all of its concerts for the rest of the week in response to the Fourth of July shooting.

Officials said in a post on its Facebook page that they consulted carefully with neighbors, artists, patrons and public officials before canceling the shows. This will give those in the area more time to reflect and heal.

Sheryl Crowe, Lyle Lovett and John Fogerty are among the performances canceled. All ticket holders will receive full refunds.