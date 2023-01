HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The man charged with the Highland Park parade shooting was back in court on Tuesday.

Robert Crimo III appeared for a case management hearing in Lake County. Prosecutors said that he opened fire on the Fourth of July crowd.

Seven people died, while dozens more were wounded.

Crimo faces more than a hundred felony counts. His father is charged with Reckless Conduct in connection with the case.

Prosecutors said that he unlawfully sponsored his son’s “FOID” application.