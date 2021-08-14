Highland Park police search for man last seen at O’Hare Airport

Joseph Ludwig, 65, was last seen at O’Hare Airport’s terminal 1, vestibule 1G. He is described as being a white male who is 6’2 and 285 pounds. He has gray balding hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Highland Park police are searching for a man they say has a condition that could place him in danger.

Joseph Ludwig, 65, was last seen at O’Hare Airport’s terminal 1, vestibule 1G. He is described as being a white male who is 6’2 and 285 pounds. He has gray balding hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, plaid shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Highland Park Police Department at 847-432-7730 or call 911.