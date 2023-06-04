HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — People impacted by gun violence, as well as gun reform advocates, united in Highland Park Sunday morning to support mass shooting victims.

The community is one month away from marking one year since the Fourth of July parade shooting that claimed seven lives and injured dozens of others.

A gunman opened fire on parade goers from a rooftop with an assault-style rifle.

The “Highland Park Strong” half-marathon, 5K and one-mile races raised money for the “Highland Park Victims’ Fund.”

The event concludes with “Wear Orange Weekend” to end gun violence.