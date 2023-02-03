HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Shooting victims are being remembered during the 5th Annual “National Gun Violence Survivors Week.”

Highland Park’s mayor, lawmakers and other gathered at city hall on Friday. A memorial honoring the victims of the Fourth of July mass shooting is currently kept there.

Seven people died in the shooting, and nearly 50 others were wounded.

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin is pushing a bill known as the “Secure Firearm Storage Act.”

“If you’re a gun dealer, when you close up for the night, put the guns away securely, so that burglars can’t steal them and use them in crime,” Durbin said. “Put them in a safe, for an example. It’s just common sense. It would reduce gun deaths and save lives.”

“National Gun Violence Survivors Week” runs through Tuesday.