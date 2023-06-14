OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Hillcrest man and woman were arrested Tuesday following a lengthy investigation into allegations of child abuse.

Ogle County Deputies began investigating an incident of child abuse involving a 12 and 4 year-old female in on March 21, according to a statement released by the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, police arrested James R. Jones III, 33, on charges of domestic battery, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery of a child, and aggravated battery.

Ayonna S. Jones, 32, was also arrested. She was charged with two counts of domestic battery.

Both were booked into the Ogle County Jail and released on bond.