Hip-hop violinist Lindsey Stirling coming to Rockford

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 22: Lindsey Stirling performs onstage at the 2016 Panorama NYC Festival – Day 1 at Randall’s Island on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lindsey Stirling, the pop violinist featured on America’s Got Talent, will be bringing her brand of electronic violin dance music to Rockford for a Christmas program at the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Stirling will appear on Tuesday, December 7th at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 8th on Ticketmaster.com and at the Coronado box office.

“The Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program” will feature classic and original songs from her “Warmer in the Winter” album, including her version of “Carol of the Bells.”

Stirling became a quarter-finalist on America’s Got Talent in 2010, and her second album, Shatter Me, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 music chart.

Her music style is said to incorporate a range of styles, from classical to pop to electronic dance music.