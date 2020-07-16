Hiring experts offer advice to job seekers: don’t wait

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Like thousands of others in the Rockford area during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ray White found himself without a job and trying to negotiate a shifting job market.

Hoping to find a job in manufacturing, White filled out applications every day.

“Everyday, at least every thirty minutes, but yes, I was constantly looking for stuff,” he said.

He received offers to work for companies in Chicago, but says, “I wanted to stay in the area where my apartment is, in Loves Park.”

QPS Employment Group helps job seekers like White find work.

“They found me one back in March, but then I was laid off again because of what was going on, and then it slowly pleated out the work,” White said.

QPS Senior Branch Manager Russ Wallace says the coronavirus pandemic has made his job more difficult and required him to think outside the box.

“We’ve done some virtual hiring events, which worked out very, very well for us a couple of weeks ago. We did a drive-by, drive-up hiring event which worked out pretty well. So, again, we’ve been trying to keep people safe but still give people the opportunity to get a job,” Wallace said.

Wallace also said that QPS has seen a spike in applications since the Fourth of July holiday, and he expects even more once the unemployment insurance relief for COVID-19 ends next week.

There are plenty of jobs available in the area for assembly, machine operators, and packing workers, Wallace said.

He offered advice for job seekers.

“Don’t wait. There are jobs available. There’s qualified candidates coming in and they’re getting the opportunities first,” he said.

White said that advice paid off for him.

“I got a good job offer today. I’m going to take it. I’m a third shifter, which I enjoy, and it’s CNC, and I start Sunday night,” he said.

