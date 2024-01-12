BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Beloit Historical Society says that, after “years of study and debate,” it has decided to list the historic Hanchett-Barlett Homestead for sale.

The home, built in 1857 and located at 2149 Lawrence Avenue, “has not been used as a residence since the era of outhouses, so the new owner will love planning the layout for baths, laundry, and a new kitchen,” according to the real estate listing.

The expansive structure also boasts a wooded, rural lot; paved driveway and garage; 4-bedrooms; a foyer; kitchen with pantry; dining room; living room; and 3 extra rooms.

The house was built by James Hanchett, a pioneer contractor, and builder of dams who came to Beloit in 1833 and made of quarried limestone, housing Hanchett, his wife, and 10 children.

Photo: Beloit Historical Society

The Herrick Bartlett family acquired the home in 1901. In 1962, the Bartlett sisters gifted the home to the Beloit Historical Society.

The property, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, once housed the Historical Society throughout the 1960s-70s, and then was used for school tour groups.

However, officials said school districts have halted educational programs at the home.

After a 2022 feasibility study was conducted, the organization said it made the “heart-breaking, but necessary decision” to put the property on the market.

The home’s furnishings will remain in museum collections, and the one-room schoolhouse on the property will be moved to the Beloit Historical Society Lincoln Center on Hackett Street.

The home is listed at $225,00, with a listing that reads: “The history behind the Hanchett-Bartlett Estate will give you many stories to tell at your dinner parties, event galas, or family gatherings. The large home and 1.77 acres of land make a quiet space for day-to-day activities & an amazing entertainment location.”