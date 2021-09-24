Historic Arlington International Racecourse might be holding it’s final horse race

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) – It could be the final weekend of horse racing at Arlington International Racecourse.

The Arlington Heights track has had a storied, nearly 100 year, history. The future of the more than 300 acre property remains uncertain.

Owner Churchill Downs put Arlington up for sale, and did not apply for new race dates for 2022. A number of potential buyers are being considered, including the Chicago Bears.

Track President Tony Petrillo has mixed feelings.

“We have a little bit of a phrase around here that we have been using, ‘Don’t be sad it is over, be glad it happened,’ and, you know, that is what we have to focus on, looking on the very positive things this facility has brought us, as a community, has brought to the state, has brought to the industry, but has brought to us individually as well,” Petrillo said.

Closing Day is Saturday. The races will be wrapped up with a fireworks celebration.