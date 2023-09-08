MUNDELINE, Ill. (WTVO) — “Smoke ’em if you got ’em” the old saying goes, and some Illinois concert-goers will be able to put those words into action for the first time in state history this weekend.

“The Miracle in Mundelein,” a two-day outdoor festival beginning September 9, will be the first concert in Illinois history to allow open marijuana consumption, according to Marijuana Moment.

“An unprecedented cannabis and outdoor concert experience,” according to the official website, the event is located in an open field just outside a Mundelein cannabis dispensary, allowing attendees to conveniently stock up on supplies for the highly-anticipated event.

Headliners for the event include Cypress Hill, Action Bronson and the late Bob Marley’s son, Stephen.

Concert-goers will be treated to complimentary rolling papers, lighters and grinders; as well as rolling stations and “dab bars.”

Illinois laws will still be enforced during the festival, according to the event’s website. Each person will be limited to 15 grams of flower, 250 milligrams of edibles and 2.5 grams of concentrates purchased from a licensed Illinois retailer and in their original packaging.

Attendees can also bring personal smoking devices, as long as they measure less than six inches in length.

Smoking will be prohibited outside of the fenced-in festival area.

“Let’s show everyone what a responsible and respectful community we are by adhering to these rules and regulations,” the website says.

The event begins Saturday at 2 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. before picking back up at the same time Sunday.