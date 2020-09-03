Historic Rockford cathedral demolished after massive fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The vacant Rockford Masonic Cathedral is now just a pile of rubble after a massive blaze consumed the structure on Wednesday night.

Samuel Newton, a pastor at Greater New Unity Church said he drove past the church every day on his way to work and grew accustomed to seeing it every morning.

“It’s just sad to think about all the people who, down through the years once worshipped there, and now that institution no longer exists,” he said.

Tyler Hillman, a member of the Rockford Masonic Lodge 102, has held meetings at the church for several decades, and says it’s heartbreaking to see it gone.

“It was a beautiful piece of architecture and a lot of Rockford history,” he said of the church, which was built in 1869. “From just after the Civil War, through a man on the moon and beyond, it stood there, on this corner, and watched the city grow. It’s a shame, shame to see it go.”

The cathedral was abandoned, condemned, and had no power at the time of the fire. The City of Rockford had been actively working to try and find a new owner for the property.

“About a month ago, we went in with the Building Department and did an interior inspection,” said Robert Wilhelmi, who works as a Brownfield Redevelopment Specialist for the City. “The building was in very, very good shape. A lot of times, these buildings we get in to have major asbestos issues, lead paint issues. They’re collapsing. But, structurally, this one was sound. And, it really wouldn’t have taken much to restore it.”

Wilhelmi said the building had great potential to be restored to its former glory.

“The stained glass, I’ve never seen anything so detailed. And, even the woodworking and the curvatures and everything else they put on there, they just don’t make buildings like [that] anymore,” he said.

After the Rockford Fire Department finishes its investigation into the cause of the fire, all of the building material will be removed from the site and it will be used as a Green space for people in the city.

Investigators are sifting through the rubble to figure out what happened. The church was not the only vacant building to burn on Wednesday, but Rockford Fire has not said if they believe the fires are connected.

