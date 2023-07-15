ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic Rockford stadium received a new coat of paint, as an all-women crew touched up the outfield fence of Beyers Stadium today.

With the stadium being the former home of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League team, the Rockford Peaches, it’s only fitting that tradeswomen got the job done.

“You have people that you know are on the same level with you, support what you believe in, and it shows everyone’s unifying, and it’s a beautiful experience,” said Alicia Gonzalez.

“I think it’s powerful,” Gonzalez, an iron worker, said of working in a trade. “I love the opportunity, not only am I a woman — I’m a little woman, but I get the job done.”

The work was all part of the Tradeswomen United (TWU) of Northwest Illinois’ Day of Action. Co-Chair Dixie Perko says just like the Rockford Peaches were the trail blazers in baseball, TWU are the trail blazers breaking into the trades.

“We’re here to show all younger women, girls, that women can work in construction,” said Perko. “If you want to get into construction, any trade, you can do it. As long as you believe in yourself and you’re confident you can do that work, you can do it.”

Gonzalez’s advice? Find your passion and go for it. “Discovering what you’re good at, discovering what you have a passion for, combining the two together. Whenever you figure that out, work your hardest towards it, because if you can see it, you can reach it,” Gonzalez said.

TWU leads its own initiatives while also supporting the efforts of Project First Rate, which aims “to ensure that women and girls know how they can build a rewarding career in the trades while building a culture of camaraderie and support for all.”

For more information about TWU and Project First Rate, click here to visit their website.