History comes to life at local museum, celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Midway Village and Museum brought history to life on Saturday for a 100-year celebration of the Women’s Suffrage movement.

The ‘Women Who Dared’ event gave residents an in-depth look at powerful females behind the suffrage movement and how their legacies are continued today.

A series of presentations offered facts about some of the Stateline’s most influential women in attendance.

The event also included arts and crafts with actors in full costume where attendees could learn about important local and national figures through the years.

Alyssa McGhgy, the Special Events Coordinator for the museum, stressed how important it is to remember those who paved the way.

“In general history it’s very easy to relate when you start going back and reading through things and finding connections of today’s social-economical things that are happening and what what happening in the past. So i definitely think that it’s very easy to relate to a lot of those women,” McGhgy explained.

The women’s Suffrage centennial committee is raising money to build a sculpture in Rockford to commemorate the 100th anniversary.

The museum looks forward to hosting several other upcoming events for history buffs.

