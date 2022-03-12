ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford original got its own special day.

Midway Village Museum, 6799 Guilford Rd., hosted “Sock Monkey History Day” on Saturday. Visitors got to sow their own sock monkeys and learn all about the iconic toy’s history.

A costumed history interpreter helped tell the story of how one Rockford man’s invention of automated sewing helped bring a little bit of Rockford to homes all over the world.

“They’re all over the world now. I mean, there’s hundreds of collectors that have hundreds of sock monkeys,” said Deena Vecchiollo, special events coordinator and assistant curator at Midway. “So, it’s really great to see that something in our own backyard is internationally known, and known so well and loved by so many.”

Residents that missed out on “Sock Monkey Day” should not worry, as Midway Village has plenty more events planned for the rest of the year.