History of photography retold by Byron Forest Preserve

BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — Byron’s Forest Preserve outlined the history of personal photography on Sunday at the Jarrett Prarie Center.

Over 120 years ago, the Kodak camera was invented.

Kodak founder George Eastman was brought back to life to demonstrate cameras that are able to be used by professionals and amateurs alike.

“A lot of the things on your phone do the same things they were using 100 years ago. Back then you had it on film, you had to get it developed, and then you would make albums, picture albums.” Mark Herman, the Education Superintendent at Byron Forest Preserve, said.

“We still call them albums but they’re on our phone and computer now so things have changed dramatically and it’s nice to show people how far we’ve come,” Eastman explained.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

