Hite Ross condemns statement made by Rep. Cabello that ‘suggests…individuals break the law’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross has condemned a social media post made by Rep. John Cabello (R-68th) over the weekend.

Hite Ross said, “Anyone who would suggest that individuals break the law indeed becomes complicit in the unlawful activity. “

The State’s Attorney was responding to a Facebook post, in which Cabello was asked if “Now is it time to lock and load?” Cabello responded by saying “Not yet, but be ready.”

Hite Ross issued a statement Monday morning, saying:

“I feel it incumbent as State’s Attorney to respond to the postings on August 2, 2020 on State Representative John Cabello’s page relating to recent civil unrest in Winnebago County. We live in a law and order society. Anyone who would suggest that individuals break the law indeed becomes complicit in the unlawful activity. Clearly this type of rhetoric and dialog is unacceptable and does not further productive conversations to resolve and address positive change going forward. These posts do not reflect the sentiment of my office nor local law enforcement leaders that I work with. Please be assured that the Office of the Winnebago County State’s Attorney will continue to enforce the laws of the State of Illinois and also provide safe venues for peaceful demonstrations.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara also condemned Cabello’s response on Sunday, stating, “I am extremely concerned by a Facebook post by State Rep. and Rockford Police Officer John Cabello that was worded at worst to incite violence and at best not promote peace. We must expect high levels of professionalism and performance from those who serve and represent us and his post was incendiary and not befitting of a public servant.”

Cabello responded to the criticism on Sunday night, saying “These five words have been contorted and twisted around to something that it is not. Am I surprised that my political opponents and their supporters, none of whom showed up this past Saturday to “back the blue”, is now trying to use this to “cancel” me…This particular Facebook friend, like many of the people in my district is concerned over the lawlessness he has seen both locally and nationally. He expressed that view and his concerns in a way which elicited a similar tongue in cheek response from me that some posters on Facebook have implied means that I was advocating for violence. Not only do I reject that interpretation but I will not yield my support for law enforcement.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

