Rockford man charged in accidental shooting death of 3-year-old boy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County State’s Attorney has filed charges against 25-year-old Octtayges Shanklin in the accidental shooting death of a 3-year-old boy in Rockford on October 15th.

Rockford Police said the boy accidentally shot himself in the head in the 800 block of N. Court street around 11:30 a.m. He died a short time later.

At the time, police said Shanklin was arrested and charged with with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, No FOID, Retail Theft, Obstructing Identification and several other traffic offenses for crimes unrelated to the shooting.

On Monday, Hite Ross announced additional charges related to the boy’s death, including Aggravated Discharge, 4 counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, no FOID, and Endangering the Life of a Child. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

“This is a tragedy that no family should have to endure,” Hite Ross said. “Gun safety around children is imperative to preventing accidental injury or death of a child. Responsible gun ownership saves lives.”

Hite Ross said Shanklin was not biologically related to the child, but shared the house with several other adults.

At Monday’s press conference, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said police would give out free gun locks to anyone who wants one.

