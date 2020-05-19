Ho-Chunk to reopen Madison casino on May 27, with restrictions

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — The Ho-Chunk Nation announced Tuesday that it will be reopening it’s Madison casino on Wednesday, May 27th.

“The staff at Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison has implemented and will enforce the utmost health and safety of its guests and employees,” the company said in a statement.

The company said it will recall its required staff to run 400 of its 1,300 gaming machines. The casino had closed on March 17th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino will reopen with a phased in-process, initially with limited hours for Players Club Wisconsin members only.

“As surrounding states have ‘Stay-at-Home’ orders in place, we want to respect that and use effective integration of public health measures,” said President Marlon WhiteEagle. “We will work within each local municipality to help protect the safety of our local community.”

Food and beverage operations at the casino will remain closed during the first phase of reopening.

Visitors will be required to have their temperatures taken and must wear face masks. Plexiglass shields have been installed at areas where transactions occur, and hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the facility.

In addition, a company has been hired to perform a “two step disinfection and long-lasting surface antimicrobial treatment applied with an electrostatic sprayer” which reportedly lasts 30-days.

“We are doing everything possible within our control for a responsible opening of our casino,” said executive manager Daniel Brown.

