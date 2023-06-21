ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Contrary to rumors circulating on social media, Rockford’s 65-year-old Hoffman House Supper Club is not closing. But, it is eliminating its famous salad bar.

Owner Michael Prosser responded to a Facebook post claiming the restaurant was shutting down by writing, “We are not closing. We are in the process of expanding our catering operation as well as expanding our casual in-house dining side.”

“People react to what they see on social media without checking with the source,” Prosser said in a phone interview.

Prosser said the company is adjusting to a current market shift to casual dining over traditional formal dining style and will extend the casual dining options of the in-house Scoreboard Lounge to the restaurant’s entire footprint.

“We are combining our menus…with keeping our top-selling formal dining items like fish fry, prime rib, fried shrimp, salmon, etc.,” he continued.

“The biggest adjustment is the elimination of the salad bar,” he added.

The salad bar had been a staple of the Hoffman House Supper Club since its original location opened inside Don Carter Lanes, at 4007 E. State Street, in 1958.

In 1975, the restaurant moved into what is now the Holiday Inn Rockford, at 7550 E. State Street.

Prosser said the company is expanding into the catering business with a newly purchased location in Janesville, and said that he caters 1,000 events a year.

“People don’t realize how big the catering business is for us,” he said of the business expansion.

Prosser said the restaurant will still keep both the Hoffman House and Scoreboard Lounge branding.